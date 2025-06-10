AD
Rev Rock Report

Bachman-Turner Overdrive announces fall Roll On Down The Highway tour dates

todayJune 10, 2025

Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images

Bachman-Turner Overdrive has extended their Roll On Down The Highway 2025 tour into the fall.

The “Taking Care of Business” rockers have announced eight new East Coast dates, kicking off Oct. 23 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. The tour hits Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey and Washington, D.C., before wrapping Nov. 3 in North Tonawanda, New York.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Bachman-Turner Overdrive’s Roll On Down The Highway 2025 tour is set to launch July 13 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Some of the dates are co-headlining shows with The Marshall Tucker Band, featuring Jefferson Starship as special guest.

A complete list of dates can be found at btoband.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

