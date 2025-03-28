AD
Bachman-Turner Overdrive drops first new song in over 25 years

todayMarch 28, 2025

Hit Wonder Canada LTD

Bachman-Turner Overdrive has dropped their first new single in over 25 years.

The Canadian band, led by Randy Bachman, has released the new track “60 Years Ago,” which features Randy’s sons Tal and Koko Bachman, with BTO’s Fred Turner on vocals, and a guitar solo from Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, and fellow Canadian, Neil Young.

“As a thank-you to Winnipeg, the city that shaped us, I wrote a song called ‘60 Years Ago,’” Bachman shares. “This song is our tribute to Winnipeg, the place where we grew up as teenagers in the ’60s, a time when the city’s music scene was exploding. It was the Liverpool of North America, a melting pot of incredible talents.”

“60 Years Ago” is available now via digital outlets. Proceeds from the song will go to The Bridge to Nowhere charity bike ride, which helps raise money to end chronic homelessness in Winnipeg, Canada.

Bachman-Turner Overdrive is set to kick off a Canadian tour on Tuesday in Victoria, British Columbia. They will hit the States this summer with The Marshall Tucker Band and Jefferson Starship. The tour kicks off July 18 in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

A complete list of dates can be found at btoband.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

