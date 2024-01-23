Backstreet Boys, Janet Jackson, Gwen Stefani booked for Las Vegas’ Lovers & Friends festival

Courtesy Lovers & Friends

Backstreet Boys, Janet Jackson and Super Bowl halftime performer Usher will headline the third edition of the Lovers & Friends festival, scheduled to take place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 4.

The lineup for the festival also includes Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys, Nelly Furtado, TLC, 98 Degrees, Sean Paul and Nelly. Usher will be performing his megaselling Confessions album in honor of its 20th anniversary.

If you sign up now for the SMS list at LoversAndFriendsFest.com, you’ll receive an access code for the presale, which starts Friday, January 26, at 10 a.m. PT. A general sale will be held if there are any tickets left.

Visit the festival’s website for details on tickets and VIP packages.