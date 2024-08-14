Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter countersues accuser Melissa Schuman

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Backstreet Boys‘ Nick Carter has officially filed a countersuit against former Dream singer Melissa Schuman, who accused the singer of sexual assault. He’s seeking $2.5 million in damages, plus legal fees and punitive damages, according to the complaint obtained by ABC News.

Schuman sued Nick last year, accusing him of sexually assaulting her in 2003 when they were co-starring in the movie The Hollow. Nick’s complaint maintains that he and Schuman had consensual sex, that he did not assault her and that she is defaming him for clout.

It cites as evidence a 2014 video that Schuman made called “I need to Become Important On the Internet,” which in the complaint is described as “Schuman publicly acknowledg[ing] her dwindling career and thirst for internet relevance.” The complaint also describes Schuman’s initial claim that Nick assaulted her, which appeared in her 2017 blog, as her “despicable bid at recapturing fame.”

It goes on to accuse Schuman of repeatedly defaming Nick during her numerous media appearances in connection with her claim, and also accuses her and her father of “recruit[ing] and groom[ing]” others to defame Nick publicly.

In the wake of these allegedly defamatory statements, Nick’s complaint states, he lost out on millions in endorsement deals and touring revenue, because companies cut ties with him and promoters canceled his shows or paid him less.

Nick has also been sued by another woman, Shannon Ruth, who claims that he assaulted her on a tour bus in 2001. He’s claimed that Ruth and Schuman’s suits are a “conspiracy” to defame and extort him. He’s also been sued by a third, unnamed woman, who claims he assaulted her in 2003 on multiple occasions when she was 15.