    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

    KERV 1230 AM

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Backstreet Boys, Teddy Swims and more to perform at BottleRock Napa Valley festival

todayJanuary 13, 2026

Backstreet Boys attend the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Ayisha Collins/FilmMagic)

Backstreet Boys will emerge from the Sphere Las Vegas to perform at a major California festival this spring.

The group is one of eight headliners at the BottleRock Napa Valley festival, which takes place May 22-24 in Napa, California. Other headliners include a collection of artists who span genres: Teddy Swims, Lorde, sombr, Zedd, Lil Wayne and Foo Fighters.

The rest of the festival bill includes Natasha Bedingfield, “Who Can It Be Now?” hitmakers Men at Work, AJR, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and Chaka Khan

As previously reported, Backstreet Boys, whose Sphere shows conclude in February, also have a residency scheduled for September and October in Düsseldorf, Germany. Meanwhile, the group’s AJ McLean, who just released a solo album, will be performing at Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras concert series on Feb. 21 on a double bill with his pal Joey Fatone of *NSYNC.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

