AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Backstreet Boys thank fans and celeb pals for supporting Sphere residency

todayJuly 30, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Live Nation Las Vegas

Backstreet Boys are showing their gratitude for everyone who has come to see their Into the Millennium residency at Sphere Las Vegas so far.

In an Instagram post, the group shared a carousel of photos showcasing some backstage snaps and the famous faces who came to support the show. The celebrity special guests included John MayerUsherPost MaloneDan + Shay, and Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song.

BSB writes in the caption, “Thanks to all 60,000 of you that came out for week three! Wow! Can’t believe that many of you came out to see us. It really is an honor to play for you every night and also thank you to our special guests for stopping by backstage to say hello after the show. Our gratitude is overflowing!”

Their Sphere residency kicked off July 11 and wraps on Aug. 24.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%