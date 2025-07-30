Backstreet Boys thank fans and celeb pals for supporting Sphere residency

Live Nation Las Vegas

Backstreet Boys are showing their gratitude for everyone who has come to see their Into the Millennium residency at Sphere Las Vegas so far.

In an Instagram post, the group shared a carousel of photos showcasing some backstage snaps and the famous faces who came to support the show. The celebrity special guests included John Mayer, Usher, Post Malone, Dan + Shay, and Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song.

BSB writes in the caption, “Thanks to all 60,000 of you that came out for week three! Wow! Can’t believe that many of you came out to see us. It really is an honor to play for you every night and also thank you to our special guests for stopping by backstage to say hello after the show. Our gratitude is overflowing!”

Their Sphere residency kicked off July 11 and wraps on Aug. 24.