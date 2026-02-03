AD
Backstreet Boys to star in T-Mobile Super Bowl ad

todayFebruary 3, 2026

Background
Backstreet Boys are seen filming a T-Mobile commercial in Times Square on Jan. 24, 2026 in New York City. (Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

T-Mobile wants it that way: The carrier has tapped Backstreet Boys to star in their Super Bowl ad.

Only a couple of teasers are available for the 60-second spot: One, titled “The Warm Up,” shows the guys sitting in a circle wearing coordinated pink and white outfits as they rehearse their harmonies and T-Mobile taglines. It ends with Brian Littrell declaring, “Man, we’re so back!” followed by the words “To be continued…”

Another teaser features comedian and influencer Druski, introduced as T-Mobile’s “Chief Switching Officer,” as he practices what he plans to say when he calls up the group.

The full ad will air during the second quarter of the Super Bowl on Feb. 8, but more content will be released on social media in the coming days.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

