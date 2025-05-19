AD
Backstreet Boys working on ‘amazing content’ for Sphere Las Vegas’ 300-foot screen

todayMay 19, 2025

On July 11 Backstreet Boys will become the first pop act to headline the Sphere Las Vegas, as they kick off their Into The Millennium residency show. In addition to the hits and a full performance of the group’s bestselling album, Millennium, fans can expect eye-popping visuals to be projected on the screen of the high-tech, 360-degree venue.

Backstreet’s Howie Dorough tells ABC Audio that to create those visuals, they’re working with Baz Halpin, an acclaimed producer and production director who has worked on Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour, as well as the residency shows for other Sphere acts, like U2 and the Eagles.

“We actually just filmed some content just recently. We have a great director … so we’re definitely in great hands,” says Howie, referring to Halpin. “I mean, the screen, if you haven’t had a chance to be there, it’s, like, over 300 feet tall.”

“They say there’s, like, 160,000 something speakers in the place. So it’s an unbelievable experience,” Howie continues. “When you go there, it’s truly … it’s like you become almost immersive into the screen. It’s just, it is going to be some really amazing content.” 

To go along with the residency, Backstreet is also releasing a 25th anniversary edition of Millennium, called Millennium 2.0. It includes 13 bonus tracks, including a new song called “Hey.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

