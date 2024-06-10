‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ races to $56 million opening weekend

Pablo Cuadra/WireImage

Bad Boys: Ride or Die made an impressive North American box office debut, earning an estimated $56 million — the biggest opening of any Bad Boys film, according to Variety. The films marks Will Smith‘s first major film to hit theaters since his infamous Oscars slap in 2022.

Overseas, the fourth film in the Bad Boys franchise, also starring Martin Lawrence, grabbed an estimated $48.6 million, for a global tally of $104.6 million.

The Garfield Movie took second place, delivering an estimated $10 million in its second week of release. The animated feature has earned $68.6 million at the domestic box office, for a global tally of $192.7 million.

Third place went to John Krasinski‘s live-action CGI fantasy comedy IF, featuring the voices of Krasinski, Ryan Reynolds, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the late Louis Gossett Jr. and Steve Carell. The film earned an estimated $8 million. Its four-week domestic tally now stands at $93.5 million and $160.7 million worldwide.

The Watchers, which marks the directorial debut of M. Night Shyamalan‘s daughter Ishana Night Shyamalan, landed in forth place, collecting an estimated $7 million at the North American box office in its debut weekend. Internationally, the horror film, starring Dakota Fanning, earned an estimated $4.7 million, for a worldwide total of $11.7 million.

Rounding out the top five was Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, adding an estimated $5.4 million to its domestic tally, which currently stands at $149.7 million after five weeks. The film has grossed $359.7 million globally.