Bad Company’s ‘quietly impressed’ by artists on upcoming tribute album

Details of the Bad Company tribute album Can’t Get Enough: The Music of Bad Company were recently released, and the soon-to-be Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band’s Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke have some pretty positive things to say about the upcoming release.

“It has been very interesting listening to other musicians interpret our songs,” Rodgers tells Billboard. “I spent time listening and found myself smiling a lot. I am quietly impressed that these artists wanted to pay tribute to Bad Company.”

The album features appearances by Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott and Phil Collen, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, The Struts and more. Rodgers notes, “We are thankful that everyone played from every inch of their hearts on this release. You can hear it.”

Drummer Kirke tells the mag that it’s an honor to have all these artists cover their songs: “It means that the music has endured and has transcended multiple generations. It’s a salute to the songwriting.”

In addition to Bad Company songs, the album features a cover of Free’s hit “All Right Now.” Kirke tells the magazine it’s a “relevant and welcome inclusion,” considering he and Rodgers were both in Free before going on to form Bad Company.

“(It) kind of started the whole ball rolling, didn’t it?” Kirke says, with Rodgers adding that the song “marked the beginning of this musical life for Simon and I.”

Plus, Rodgers adds, “That song never disappoints … it still has a way of engaging people and lifting you up.”

Can’t Get Enough: The Music of Bad Company will be released on Oct. 24 and is available for preorder now.