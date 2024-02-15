Baeball Goes 1-2 in Series Against Howard Payne

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Baseball team went 1-2 in their three-game non-conference series against Howard Payne University.

The Mountaineers were at home and on the road for their three-game non-conference series against the Yellow Jackets from Howard Payne University after their final two games of the series were delayed for a day and forced to move locations due to weather.

Schreiner would open their season 1-0 after taking the first game of the series 16-4 at home, with the final two games of the series scheduled to take place the following day. However, due to inclement weather in the area, the games were postponed for a day and forced to change locations as both sides traveled to Brownwood, Texas, where the Yellow Jackets would become the host school. Unfortunately, the series would shift there as the Mountaineers dropped the first game 6-4 and the second game 14-6.

The Mountaineers now sit at 1-2 on the season season as they look to get back on track next weekend with a trip to Austin, Texas, for a pair of road non-conference games against Concordia University and a pair of neutral site non-conference games against George Fox University.

Series Breakdown

Game 1 SCH 16 – HPU 4

The series opened with an offensive explosion as the Mountaineers totaled twenty hits as a team and drove home sixteen runs in what would be their highest opening day run total since becoming a NCAA program. Senior leadership continued to pace the way at the plate as Aidan Warren (Senior / Dripping Springs, TX) went 4-5 with a triple and a RBI, and Tyler Juarez (Senior / Pasadena, TX) went 3-5 with a double and 3 RBI. Also adding to the total was Gerardo Cardoza (Grad. / Mission, TX) who went 2-4, Isaiah Hernandez (Grad. / El Paso, TX) who went 2-4 with a double and a RBI, and Joseph DiCarlo (Senior / Chandler, AZ) who went 2-5 with 2 RBI. The Mountaineers also saw a nice performance from freshman Jaden Cruz (Freshman / Alamo, TX) who went 2-5 with 2 RBI.

On top of the offense on display, the defense was equally as impressive as Fito Mendez (Junior / Ennis, TX) opened the season with the start on the mound and pitched seven complete innings while recording 5 strikeouts and only giving up 4 hits and 2 runs on 26 batters faced. Closing out the game on the mound was Sidney Moore (Junior / Port Isabel, TX) who pitched the final two innings.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E HPU 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 4 7 4 SCH 1 0 5 3 0 0 1 6 X 16 20 1

Game 2 SCH 4 – HPU 6

The tide changed in the second game of the series as both sides traveled to Bownwood, Texas, to play the final two games of the series after inclement weather in Kerrville forced the games to change locations. Schreiner got out of the gates on track with two runs scored through the first two innings and the game tied up 2-2 heading into the bottom of the 4th. Unfortunately, the game would slip away there as the Yellow Jackets put up four runs and built a lead that the Mountaineers would be unable to come back from.

The Mountaineers’ offense was led by Tyler Juarez who finished 2-3 at the plate and Isaiah Hernandez who finished 2-4 at the plate with a double and a RBI.

On the mound, it was Konway Baird (Senior / Conroe, TX) who was credited with the loss after giving up 2 runs on 10 batters faced through 1.1 innings pitched. Also making appearances for Schreiner on the mound were Brayden Holliday (Sophomore / Pearland, TX) who pitched 2.2 innings and Justin Gallegos (Junior / San Antonio, TX) who pitched 2.0 innings.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E SCH 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 4 8 2 HPU 1 1 0 4 0 0 X 6 9 2

Game 3 SCH 6 – HPU 14

In the final game of the series, Schreiner got out to another hot start on both sides of the ball as they took a 5-0 lead heading into the bottom of the 5th inning. However, late game pitching came into play again for the Mountaineers as Howard Payne exploded for 14 runs scored through the final two innings.

Leading the offense again for Schreiner was Tyler Juarez who finished 1-2 at the plate with a home run and a RBI and Adam Sanchez (Senior / San Antonio, TX) who finished 1-2 with 2 RBI.

On the mound, it was Daniel Garza (Grad. / Houston, TX) who was officially credited with the loss after giving up 5 runs on 8 batters faced. Getting the start on the mound for the Mountaineers was Daniel Cardenas (Freshman / San Antonio, TX) who pitched 4.1 innings and picked up 4 strikeouts on 18 batters faced, while only giving up 3 hits and 3 runs.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E SCH 4 0 1 0 0 1 0 6 6 1 HPU 0 0 0 0 6 8 X 14 14 1

Up Next

The Mountaineers will head out on the road as they continue non-conference play in Austin, Texas, with a pair of road games against Concordia University and a pair of neutral site games against George Fox University.

