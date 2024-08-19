AD
Buck Country Music News

Bailey Zimmerman checks “shakin my butt” with Luke Bryan off bucket list

todayAugust 19, 2024

Disney/Tanner Yeager

Bailey Zimmerman‘s learned something new from Luke Bryan: the art of shaking his butt.

Bailey hopped on Instagram to share footage of him dancing with Luke onstage during a Mind of a Country Boy Tour stop in Atlanta, soundtracked to an audio clip of Luke’s “Country Girl (Shake It for Me).”

“I can check shakin my butt w/ @lukebryan off the bucket list,” Bailey captioned his Instagram Reel.

Bailey added via onscreen caption in the opening of the clip, “Did you really shake your a** on stage with Luke Bryan,” before facepalming himself. 

The “Fall In Love” singer was ready for the moment as he donned a white tank top with Luke’s face and the words “COUNTRY GIRL SHAKE IT FOR ME” printed on it.

You can watch the full clip now on Bailey’s Instagram.

To catch Bailey on the road opening for Luke Bryan, Kane Brown or Morgan Wallen, or on his headlining Religiously. The Tour., visit baileyzimmermanmusic.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

