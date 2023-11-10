AD
Buck Country Music News

Bailey Zimmerman teams with Jonas Brothers for “Strong Enough”

November 10, 2023

Courtesy of Republic Records

Bailey Zimmerman has joined Jonas Brothers on their jubilant new song, “Strong Enough.”

The track arrives after both artists teased their collaboration on social media over the past few weeks.

“I’ve been a fan of the Jonas Brothers for as long as I can remember. I literally grew up with them!” shares Bailey. “It’s been incredible to get to know JoeNick, and Kevin, and we’ve already shared some memories I’ll never forget. The fact that they would ask me to be on a song still blows my mind. I hope y’all like it as much as I do!”

“We’re so excited to team up with Bailey for ‘Strong Enough’!” Jonas Brothers add. “He’s such a talented artist who’s had an amazing year, so it’s been a blast collaborating with him.”

Bailey is currently ascending the charts with his single “Where It Ends.” It’s the latest single off his debut album, Religiously. The Album., which spawned the chart-toppers “Fall In Love,” “Rock and a Hard Place” and the title track.

For Bailey’s full 2024 Religiously. The Tour. schedule, visit his website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

