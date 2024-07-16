Bailey Zimmerman, Tucker Wetmore + Breland talk ‘Twisters’ soundtrack

Courtesy of Universal Pictures and Atlantic Records

There’s a big ol’ country storm brewing on the Twisters soundtrack.

Releasing July 19 — the same day as the film, a highly anticipated sequel to the 1996 film Twister — the soundtrack is a who’s who of country music, including tracks from Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll. GMA caught up with a couple of artists featured on the soundtrack at CMA Fest 2024, including Tucker Wetmore, Bailey Zimmerman and Breland. “I’m really blessed to be part of, you know, all those big names. It’s super cool,” said Tucker, whose songs “Already Had It” and “Steal My Thunder” with Conner Smith are on the album.

Bailey agreed, calling the assembling of names “kicka**.”

Breland told GMA he’s “really excited” to have a song with Shania Twain on the soundtrack. The duo teamed up for the track “Boots Don’t.”

“Shania is the GOAT,” he gushed. “The longevity, the level of intentionality that she has with everything she does, it’s such a high bar.”

Breland added, “She’s been a great friend and mentor to me over the last year and a half and I’ve learned a lot from her. Just know I am a better performer now because of being able to spend time around Shania.”

Bailey — whose song “Won’t Back Down” was featured on the Fast X soundtrack — said it feels crazy to be part of another movie, bringing “Hell or High Water” to Twisters.

“We had the song but we didn’t know what to do with it because it was so emotional and deep,” he said, noting that he knew he had the “perfect song” when Twisters came calling.