Bailey Zimmerman wants you to hang on, come “Hell or High Water”

Surprise! A new song from Bailey Zimmerman has arrived.

The part-reflective, part-motivational track is titled “Hell or High Water” and previews the forthcoming Twisters: The Album.

“I know it ain’t gonna be no easy ride/ And what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger/ But I’m running out of places I can hide/ And every day it’s like the nights get longer/ When I close my eyes, yeah the waves get higher and the flames get hotter/ So I’m asking myself ’cause I can’t tell if this is hell or just high water,” Bailey sings in the chorus.

“Whatever is going on in y’all’s life, I just hope this song gives you a sense of peace and hope because it does get better!” Bailey shares in a press release. “God gives his hardest battles to his strongest soldiers.”

“And to those of y’all that are on the greener side of the battle, I hope this song makes you realize it was only high water,” he adds. “I really hope y’all love this song as much as I do.”

Twisters: The Album, featuring Luke Combs‘ new single, “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma,” will be released alongside its accompanying film, Twisters, on July 19.