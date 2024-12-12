Bailey Zimmerman was 17 again when he first heard ‘Holy Smokes’

If you heard “Holy Smokes” and were brought back to your teenage romance, you have something in common with Bailey Zimmerman.

Recounting the first time he heard the song, Bailey tells the press, “[The] ‘Holy Smokes’ story is kind of cool because it was just sent to me in a text message with no information and just said ‘listen to this song.’ And when I heard it the first time it took me back to being 17 and falling in love for the first time in my small town.”

“As soon as I cut the song, it was like, yep, people are going to feel that, man. Like, people are really going to feel it,” Bailey recalls. “From day one, hearing the demo, it was like, yep, that is smash.”

“We love that song,” he adds. “It’s gonna take people back to that first-time love feeling, so cool.”

“Holy Smokes” is now in the top 25 and making its way up the country charts.