AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Bailey Zimmerman was fairly new to Nashville when he wrote “Where It Ends”

todayJanuary 2, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Warner Music Nashville/Elektra Records

As “Where It Ends” continues its ascent on the country charts, Bailey Zimmerman shares how the heartbreak tune’s infectious melody came about. 

“I walked into the [songwriting] room one day and I was fairly new into town and I hadn’t been writing with a lot of people,” Bailey recalls to ABC Audio. Hit songwriters Grant Averill and Joe London were in the room, and as soon as a guitar riff was played, a melodic idea struck Bailey.

“All I could think in my head was like, ‘This is where it ends,'” Bailey recounts while singing the line to the tune of “Where It Ends.” “So I was like, ‘What if we did that?’ And they’re like, ‘Oh, that’s sick dude.’ I was like, “All right, let’s go.”

“Where It Ends” is the fourth single off Religiously. The Album. and follows the chart-topping hits “Fall in Love,” “Rock and a Hard Place” and the title track.

For tickets to Bailey’s headlining Religiously. The Tour., head to his website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%