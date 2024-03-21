AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Bailey Zimmerman’s dog motivates him to work hard

todayMarch 21, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM

Many things push Bailey Zimmerman to work hard, including his sweet dog, Marley. Why? Because he loves her, and she’s a high-maintenance pup.

“Yeah, Marley’s this bougie dog now. Marley’s a bougie little girl,” says Bailey. “She’s got to have all the toys. She can’t just have a couple now. She’s got to have all of them. If we put her toys up in the basket, she has to get all of them out again, you know?”

“She is a very expensive little dog. But is the reason I keep working hard and the reason I’m going to continue to work hard — so I can take care of my dog,” he adds.

To see photos of Bailey and Marley, head to Bailey’s Instagram.

Bailey’s currently on his sold-out headlining Religiously. The Tour. “Where It Ends,” the latest single from Religiously. The Album., is now #14 on the country charts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%