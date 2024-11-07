Bailey Zimmerman’s “Holding On” to his ‘The Tonight Show’ debut

Bailey Zimmerman made his The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon debut on Wednesday.

Donning a flannel shirt and white pants, the “Holy Smokes” singer performed his latest release, “Holding On,” on a dimly lit stage, which set the mood for his reflective song.

“Will you be strong and keep holding on?/ If this was your last breath, would you waste it on me?/ Stick around when I’m in the dark/ Be the angel that comes down and picks up my heart/ When it’s all wrong, can we be strong?/ And keep holding on/ And keep holding on,” Bailey sings in the chorus.

You can watch the full video now on YouTube.