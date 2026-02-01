Balanced Scoring Lifts Men’s Basketball to Win

AD

KERRVILLE, Texas – The Schreiner University men’s basketball team turned in an efficient offensive performance and a balanced scoring attack as the Mountaineers earned a convincing win.

Schreiner was led by #24 Dylan Snow, who poured in a game-high 21 points on an efficient 9-of-13 shooting from the field while adding six rebounds and two assists. Snow set the tone early and remained a steady presence throughout his 22 minutes of action.

#23 Nick Nuedorfer provided a strong scoring punch off the bench, finishing with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting to go along with six rebounds. In the backcourt, #0 Justin Gooden added 13 points, knocking down three three-pointers, while #10 Mason McGowan chipped in 12 points, seven rebounds, and five assists, controlling the tempo of the offense.

Schreiner also received solid contributions across the lineup. #2 Hudson Czarnecki scored six points on efficient shooting, #41 Noah Drenth added six points, and #4 Camden Hyman finished with seven points. #1 Cayden Munnilal chipped in seven points, while #11 Quinn McKamey scored four points in limited minutes.

The Mountaineers shared the ball well, finishing with strong assist numbers and controlling the glass behind #33 Carson Diamond, who pulled down a team-high seven rebounds.

Schreiner’s depth and efficiency proved to be the difference, as the Mountaineers shot well from the field and maintained control on both ends of the floor to secure the victory.

The Mountaineers will look to build on the win as they continue through the conference schedule.