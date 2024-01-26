AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Barbie’ headed back to theaters for one-week engagement

todayJanuary 26, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Warner Bros. Pictures

After picking up eight Oscar nominations earlier this week, Barbie is back in theaters.

The exclusive one-week engagement kicks off Friday, January 26.

In an announcement, Warner Bros.’ president of domestic distribution, Jeff Goldstein, and the studio’s head of international distribution, Andrew Cripps, said, “We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, we’ve never seen anything like the absolute cultural phenomenon that is Barbie.”

Their joint statement continues, “This masterful vision for Mattel’s doll could only have come from the creative minds of [director and co-writer] Greta Gerwig and [co-writer] Noah Baumbach, and in Greta’s hands Barbie became a must-go, must-see, must-wear-pink cinematic experience that was a brilliantly subversive commentary on our society, couched in an undeniably entertaining story.”

Their statement continues, “Greta and the film’s producers, artisans and cast, especially Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera, delivered a one-of-a-kind film that we know will be viewed and talked about for years to come.”

They conclude of the highest-grossing movie of 2023, “We’re proud to have it as part of the Warner library of classics, and are excited to give moviegoers another chance to experience Barbie on the big screen.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%