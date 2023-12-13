AD
‘Barbie’ leads the pack of 2024 Critics Choice Awards film nominations

todayDecember 13, 2023

Warner Bros.

The 2024 Critics Choice Awards film nominations are here, and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie leads the pack with 18 nods.

This doubles the amount of Golden Globe nominations the film received on Monday, coming away with recognition in all the major categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress for star Margot Robbie and Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling’s portrayal of Ken. These 18 nominations break the all-time record for the most that any film has received in the entire 29-year history of the organization.

Oppenheimer and Poor Things tie for the second-most nominations with 13 each, followed closely by Martin Scorsese‘s Killers of the Flower Moon, which earned 11.

The Critics Choice Awards are voted on by a group of broadcast, print and digital journalists. They don’t share crossover membership with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, though the televised ceremony does give its winners and nominees a platform as they contend with the rest of awards season.

The 2024 Critics Choice Awards, hosted by Chelsea Handler, will air January 14 on The CW.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

