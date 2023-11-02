Barbra Streisand shares clip from ‘My Name is Barbra’ audiobook

Viking

Barbra Streisand’s highly anticipated memoir, My Name is Barbra, comes out Tuesday, November 7, and she’s giving fans their first preview of its accompanying audiobook.

The singer just released a clip of her talking about the press’ fixation with her nose when she was first starting out, noting some of the reviews called her “an amiable ant eater,” “a sour persimmon,” “a furious hamster,” “a myopic gazelle” and “a seasick ferret.” She discusses how reviews changed when she opened in Funny Girl, now being described as “an ancient oracle,” “Nefertiti” and a “Babylonian queen.”

“I wish I could say none of this affected me but it did,” she says of the criticism of her looks. “Even after all these years I’m still kinda hurt by the insults and can’t quite believe the praise.”

And Streisand is giving fans a good reason to listen to, rather than just read, her memoir. In addition to Streisand’s narration, the audiobook will feature bonus content, with the superstar adding more background to the stories in the book.

The audiobook, which runs over 48 hours and features an introduction from Stephen Colbert, also features over 40 musical excerpts from her movies, albums and productions, including “The Way We Were,” “Woman in Love” and “Evergreen,” plus songs from her films Yentl, Funny Girl and more.

My Name is Barbra is available for preorder now.