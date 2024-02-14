AD
Barney returns to wish everybody a happy Valentine’s Day: “You are loved”

todayFebruary 14, 2024

Matthew Peyton/Getty Images

Everyone’s favorite purple dinosaur made his grand return to wish everybody a happy Valentine’s Day.

Barney the Dinosaur shared a video to social media on Wednesday, his first message since 2010, wishing his friends a happy day filled with love.

“Hi friends. It’s me, Barney. I haven’t seen some of you in a long time. But I always make sure to check on my friends,” he said. “It seems like we could all use a little reminder right now. A reminder of the super dee duper ability we all have to love one another.”

The video seems to be aimed toward adults, those who grew up watching the character on Barney & Friends, which ran for 14 seasons and ended in 2010.

Perhaps Barney was inspired by Sesame Street’s Elmo, who started a conversation about mental health last month after a post shared on X, formerly Twitter, went viral. “Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?” the Muppet wrote.

Barney finished his video by making sure his friends who grew up watching and singing along with him know they are seen and loved.

“After a long day on the playground of life, I want you to know: you are seen. You are special. You are loved,” Barney said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

