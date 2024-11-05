AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Barry Keoghan talks about relationship with Sabrina Carpenter: ‘I’m incredibly blessed’

todayNovember 5, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

She begs you don’t embarrass her, Barry, and it looks like he understood the assignment.

Sabrina Carpenter‘s boyfriend, Barry Keoghan, made rare public comments about their relationship while guesting on an episode of The Louis Theroux Podcast, which released on Monday.

Host Louis Theroux asked about the pop star about an hour into the episode.

“Are we talking about Sabrina or not? Are you in a relationship with Sabrina Carpenter?” Theroux said.

“Oh, I knew you’d do this,” Keoghan said. Theroux then responded: “We don’t have to. That’s why I asked permission first. I’m like a vampire, I have to be asked in. Can I come in?”

Keoghan then spoke about his girlfriend.

“Listen, all I’m going to say is I’m incredibly blessed,” Keoghan said. “Such a strong, independent lady who’s massively talented and yeah. Pretty special. Louis, you got me. You’re not a vampire.”

Sabrina is currently busy on her Short n’ Sweet tour, which stops in Seattle on Nov. 6.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%