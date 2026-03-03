Barry Manilow announces new album, gives health update: ‘I look fabulous, right?’

Barry Manilow performs during ‘Manilow: The Last Detroit Concert’ at Little Caesars Arena, June, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Despite his recent health issues, Barry Manilow seems to be doing just fine — and he’s thrilled about the success of his latest single, “Once Before I Go.”

In a new Instagram video, Barry says, “Well, looks like I made it, and I look fabulous, right?” He goes on to announce that the song has reached the top 10 on the Adult Contemporary chart. This marks his sixth decade on the charts, dating from “Mandy” back in 1974.

“How do you like that? I’m 100 years old with a top 10 single,” Barry, who’s 82, jokes. “Like my grandmother once said, ‘Next thing you know, they’ll be walking on the moon!'”

He goes on to thank his longtime friend Clive Davis for suggesting the song, which was written by the late Peter Allen and Dean Pitchford, who’s best known for co-writing the many hits from the movie Footloose. He also thanks radio stations for playing it and his fans for requesting it.

Barry then goes on to thank fans for all their support over the last couple of months, when he was forced to postpone multiple shows following lung cancer surgery. “It’s been a long ride and since I have no patience, it’s been agony,” he says of his recovery. “But I am getting stronger and I have great doctors and wonderful friends and family. But I am so looking forward to getting back onstage.”

“What a time it’s been,” Barry adds. “Hey! That’s the name of my new album! It’s called What a Time. It comes out real soon and I can’t wait to show these songs to you. So here’s to another century of making music together, my friends! All my love and gratitude.”