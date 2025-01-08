Barry Manilow extends Radio City Music Hall residency with new April dates

Courtesy Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Barry Manilow‘s still got that New York City rhythm in his life.

The legendary entertainer, who was born in Brooklyn, is continuing his residency at the Big Apple’s Radio City Music Hall, announcing new shows April 9-13. Tickets for all shows will go on sale Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. Tickets will also be available in person starting Jan. 17 at both the Radio City box office, and the box offices at Madison Square Garden and the Beacon Theatre.

Barry began his Radio City residency in the spring of 2023. Since then, he’s done two five-night runs: one in April 2024 and one in October. On April 20, he set the record for the most lifetime concert performances at the venue with 42.

If you can’t make it to New York City, Manilow is also doing a series of North American shows in May and June, starting May 23 in Pittsburgh and wrapping up June 5 in Cleveland. These concerts are billed as this singer’s “one last show” in each city.