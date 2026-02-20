AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Barry Manilow postpones arena dates as he continues to recover from cancer surgery

todayFebruary 20, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Singer Barry Manilow performs onstage during the “Manilow: The Last Seattle Concert” at Climate Pledge Arena on July 12, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

Barry Manilow has been forced to postpone more shows as he continues to recover from surgery he had in December to remove a cancerous spot on his left lung.

The singer shared in a post on social media that his doctor advised him he wouldn’t be healthy enough to headline his upcoming arena shows.

“Just got home from visiting the surgeon. Very depressing visit,” Barry wrote in the post, sharing that he told the doctor that despite using the treadmill three times a day he hasn’t had the stamina to sing more than three songs without stopping.

Barry explained that the doctor told him that despite being in great shape considering what he’s been through, his lungs weren’t ready to get him through a 90 minute show.

“Well, I had a feeling he’d say that,” Manilow wrote. “Deep down, I wanted to go back – but my body knew what my heart didn’t want to admit. I wasn’t ready.”

Because of this, Manilow is rescheduling his arena shows that were due to begin February 27 in Tampa, Florida, and run until March 17 in Estero, Florida. He added that his doctor believes he’ll be able to return for his Las Vegas shows at the end of March, and the second leg of his arena tour that begins in April.

“I’m SO, SO, sorry I have to reschedule some of these first Arena shows. Again!,” he said. “But when I do come back, I will COME BACK!!!”

“The doctor said that my body had been through hell and that it needed time to heal. So I’m going back to healing,” he concluded the post.

In early February, Manilow postponed a run of residency shows at the Westgate Las Vegas. A complete list of Manilow dates can be found at BarryManilow.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%