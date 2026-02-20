Barry Manilow postpones arena dates as he continues to recover from cancer surgery

Singer Barry Manilow performs onstage during the “Manilow: The Last Seattle Concert” at Climate Pledge Arena on July 12, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

Barry Manilow has been forced to postpone more shows as he continues to recover from surgery he had in December to remove a cancerous spot on his left lung.

The singer shared in a post on social media that his doctor advised him he wouldn’t be healthy enough to headline his upcoming arena shows.

“Just got home from visiting the surgeon. Very depressing visit,” Barry wrote in the post, sharing that he told the doctor that despite using the treadmill three times a day he hasn’t had the stamina to sing more than three songs without stopping. Barry explained that the doctor told him that despite being in great shape considering what he’s been through, his lungs weren’t ready to get him through a 90 minute show.

“Well, I had a feeling he’d say that,” Manilow wrote. “Deep down, I wanted to go back – but my body knew what my heart didn’t want to admit. I wasn’t ready.”

Because of this, Manilow is rescheduling his arena shows that were due to begin February 27 in Tampa, Florida, and run until March 17 in Estero, Florida. He added that his doctor believes he’ll be able to return for his Las Vegas shows at the end of March, and the second leg of his arena tour that begins in April.

“I’m SO, SO, sorry I have to reschedule some of these first Arena shows. Again!,” he said. “But when I do come back, I will COME BACK!!!”

“The doctor said that my body had been through hell and that it needed time to heal. So I’m going back to healing,” he concluded the post.

In early February, Manilow postponed a run of residency shows at the Westgate Las Vegas. A complete list of Manilow dates can be found at BarryManilow.com.