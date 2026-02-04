AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Barry Manilow postpones February Las Vegas dates

todayFebruary 4, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Singer Barry Manilow performs onstage during the “Manilow: The Last Seattle Concert” at Climate Pledge Arena on July 12, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

Barry Manilow has postponed February dates of his Las Vegas residency in order to focus on his health.

Manilow announced in December that he was undergoing surgery to remove a cancerous spot doctors found on his left lung. In a post on social media, Manilow says he’s “doing great and recovering well from his surgery,” noting he’s “been getting exercise and spending some time in the studio, which has been fantastic.”

However, based on the recommendation of his doctor, he’s decided to reschedule his shows at the Westgate Las Vegas so he can stay “focused on healing.”

Postponed shows run from Feb. 12-21, with refunds available to those who can’t make the new dates.

Manilow will then launch his 2026 arena tour on Feb. 27 in Tampa, Florida. He’s scheduled to return to the Westgate from March 26-28.

The singer’s full schedule can be found at BarryManilow.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%