Barry Manilow postpones February Las Vegas dates

Singer Barry Manilow performs onstage during the “Manilow: The Last Seattle Concert” at Climate Pledge Arena on July 12, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

Barry Manilow has postponed February dates of his Las Vegas residency in order to focus on his health.

Manilow announced in December that he was undergoing surgery to remove a cancerous spot doctors found on his left lung. In a post on social media, Manilow says he’s “doing great and recovering well from his surgery,” noting he’s “been getting exercise and spending some time in the studio, which has been fantastic.”

However, based on the recommendation of his doctor, he’s decided to reschedule his shows at the Westgate Las Vegas so he can stay “focused on healing.”

Postponed shows run from Feb. 12-21, with refunds available to those who can’t make the new dates.

Manilow will then launch his 2026 arena tour on Feb. 27 in Tampa, Florida. He’s scheduled to return to the Westgate from March 26-28.

The singer’s full schedule can be found at BarryManilow.com.