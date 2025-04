AD

The Mountaineers fall in the finals series vs Texas Lutheran. The pitching and offense of TLU was too much too overcome.

Thank you to our seniors: AJ Rodriguez, Tyler Wells, Jacob Munoz, Grant Beaver, Fito Mendez, Luke Rogers, Jacob Trevino, Noah and RJ Ochoa on a great 4 years at Schreiner.