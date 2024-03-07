AD
Baseball Defeats DeSales University

todayMarch 7, 2024

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Baseball team won their home non-conference game against DeSales University 8-4.

The Mountaineers remained at home for their non-conference matchup against the Bulldogs from DeSales University.

Schreiner moved to 5-10 overall on the season after taking down the Bulldogs in a single-game matchup at Bob Henry Field.

SCH 8 – DSU 4

After falling behind early in the first inning, the Mountaineers rallied in the 6th inning as they got their bats going and took back the lead with 4 runs scored. They would then add on four more insurance runs in the 8th inning as they went on to win the game 8-4.

Leading the effort at the plate for Schreiner was Tyler Juarez (Senior / Pasadena, TX) who went 3-4 with 2 doubles and an RBI.

On the mound, it was Logan Sifuentes (Sophomore / North Richland Hills, TX) who was credited with the win after coming in in relief and pitching 1.0 innings.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

R

H

E

DSU

2

2

4

9

1

SCH

4

4

X

8

11

3

Box Score

Up Next

The Mountaineers willhead to Belton, Texas, as they continue non-conference play with a matchup against the Crusaders from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.

Schedule

Written by: Schreiner University

0%