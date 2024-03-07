Baseball Defeats DeSales University

AD
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Baseball team won their home non-conference game against DeSales University 8-4.
The Mountaineers remained at home for their non-conference matchup against the Bulldogs from DeSales University.
Schreiner moved to 5-10 overall on the season after taking down the Bulldogs in a single-game matchup at Bob Henry Field.
SCH 8 – DSU 4
After falling behind early in the first inning, the Mountaineers rallied in the 6th inning as they got their bats going and took back the lead with 4 runs scored. They would then add on four more insurance runs in the 8th inning as they went on to win the game 8-4.
Leading the effort at the plate for Schreiner was Tyler Juarez (Senior / Pasadena, TX) who went 3-4 with 2 doubles and an RBI.
On the mound, it was Logan Sifuentes (Sophomore / North Richland Hills, TX) who was credited with the win after coming in in relief and pitching 1.0 innings.
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
R
|
H
|
E
|
DSU
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
4
|
9
|
1
|
SCH
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
4
|
X
|
8
|
11
|
3
Box Score
Up Next
The Mountaineers willhead to Belton, Texas, as they continue non-conference play with a matchup against the Crusaders from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Schedule
AD