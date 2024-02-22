Baseball Drops Double-Header Against George Fox University

AD
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Baseball team lost both games of their neutral site non-conference double-header against George Fox University.
The Mountaineers traveled to Austin, Texas, for their neutral site non-conference double-header against the Bruins from George Fox University.
Schreiner moved to 2-4 overall on the season after falling to the Bruins on the road.
Game 1 SCH 3 – GFU 20
George Fox opened the series with a dominant offensive display as they outscored Schreiner 20-3 and held the Mountaineers to just 9 hits in 34 at bats.
Leading the effort at the plate was Seth Joseph (Senior / Pflugerville, TX) who went 2-3 with an RBI.
On the mound, it was Daniel Cardenas (Freshman / San Antonio, TX) who was credited with the loss after giving up 7 runs through 1.1 innings.
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
R
|
H
|
E
|
GFU
|
3
|
4
|
|
|
5
|
2
|
6
|
|
|
20
|
18
|
1
|
SCH
|
|
|
2
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
9
|
4
Box Score
Game 2 SCH 2 – GFU 8
The second game of the series was unfortunately more of the same, as the Bruins broke the game open in the 5th & 6th innings and continued to hold the Mountaineers off the base path for the majority of the game.
Leading the effort at the plate was Tyler Juarez (Senior / Pasadena, TX) who went 1-4 with a double and an RBI.
On the mound, it was Trey Bennett (Freshman / Willis, TX) who was credited with the loss after throwing four complete innings and giving up 2 runs on 18 batters faced.
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
R
|
H
|
E
|
SCH
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
2
|
6
|
2
|
GFU
|
|
|
1
|
|
3
|
3
|
|
1
|
X
|
8
|
12
|
3
Box Score
Up Next
The Mountaineers will remain in Austin, Texas, as they continue non-conference play with a road matchup against the Tornados from Concordia University.
Schedule
