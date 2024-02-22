AD
Sports News

Baseball Drops Double-Header Against George Fox University

todayFebruary 22, 2024

Background
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Baseball team lost both games of their neutral site non-conference double-header against George Fox University.

The Mountaineers traveled to Austin, Texas, for their neutral site non-conference double-header against the Bruins from George Fox University.

Schreiner moved to 2-4 overall on the season after falling to the Bruins on the road.

Game 1 SCH 3 – GFU 20

George Fox opened the series with a dominant offensive display as they outscored Schreiner 20-3 and held the Mountaineers to just 9 hits in 34 at bats.

 Leading the effort at the plate was Seth Joseph (Senior / Pflugerville, TX) who went 2-3 with an RBI.

On the mound, it was Daniel Cardenas (Freshman / San Antonio, TX) who was credited with the loss after giving up 7 runs through 1.1 innings.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

R

H

E

GFU

3

4

5

2

6

20

18

1

SCH

2

1

3

9

4

Box Score

Game 2 SCH 2 – GFU 8

The second game of the series was unfortunately more of the same, as the Bruins broke the game open in the 5th & 6th innings and continued to hold the Mountaineers off the base path for the majority of the game.

Leading the effort at the plate was Tyler Juarez (Senior / Pasadena, TX) who went 1-4 with a double and an RBI.

On the mound, it was Trey Bennett (Freshman / Willis, TX) who was credited with the loss after throwing four complete innings and giving up 2 runs on 18 batters faced.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

R

H

E

SCH

1

1

2

6

2

GFU

1

3

3

1

X

8

12

3

Box Score

Up Next

The Mountaineers will remain in Austin, Texas, as they continue non-conference play with a road matchup against the Tornados from Concordia University.

Schedule

Written by: Schreiner University

