Baseball Drops Double-Header Against George Fox University

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Baseball team lost both games of their neutral site non-conference double-header against George Fox University.

The Mountaineers traveled to Austin, Texas, for their neutral site non-conference double-header against the Bruins from George Fox University.

Schreiner moved to 2-4 overall on the season after falling to the Bruins on the road.

Game 1 SCH 3 – GFU 20

George Fox opened the series with a dominant offensive display as they outscored Schreiner 20-3 and held the Mountaineers to just 9 hits in 34 at bats.

Leading the effort at the plate was Seth Joseph (Senior / Pflugerville, TX) who went 2-3 with an RBI.

On the mound, it was Daniel Cardenas (Freshman / San Antonio, TX) who was credited with the loss after giving up 7 runs through 1.1 innings.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E GFU 3 4 5 2 6 20 18 1 SCH 2 1 3 9 4

Game 2 SCH 2 – GFU 8

The second game of the series was unfortunately more of the same, as the Bruins broke the game open in the 5th & 6th innings and continued to hold the Mountaineers off the base path for the majority of the game.

Leading the effort at the plate was Tyler Juarez (Senior / Pasadena, TX) who went 1-4 with a double and an RBI.

On the mound, it was Trey Bennett (Freshman / Willis, TX) who was credited with the loss after throwing four complete innings and giving up 2 runs on 18 batters faced.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E SCH 1 1 2 6 2 GFU 1 3 3 1 X 8 12 3

Up Next

The Mountaineers will remain in Austin, Texas, as they continue non-conference play with a road matchup against the Tornados from Concordia University.

