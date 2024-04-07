Baseball Drops Series Against Texas Lutheran University

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Baseball team lost all three games of their road conference series against Texas Lutheran University.

The Mountaineers traveled to Seguin, Texas, for their three-game road Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup against the Bulldogs from Texas Lutheran University.

Schreiner fell to 8-21 overall and 3-8 in SCAC play after dropping all three games on the road against the Bulldogs.

Game 1 SCH 1 – TLU 2

The series opened with a matchup that would take an extra 10th inning of play to finally decide a winner. The Mountaineers would strike first with a run scored in the 1st inning, but unfortunately the Bulldogs would score the following two runs and get the walk-off win in the bottom of the 10th inning.

On the mound, it was Luke Rogers (Junior / Tualatin, OR) who was credited with the loss after pitching 3.2 innings in relief and giving up 1 run on 15 batters faced.

Box Score

Game 2 SCH 1 – TLU 11

The second game of the series was a different story, as Texas Lutheran forced a run rule to be called after just 7 innings.

Leading the effort at the plate was Joseph DiCarlo (Senior / Chandler, AZ) who went 2-4.

On the mound, it was Trey Bennett (Freshman / Willis, TX) who was credited with the loss after pitching 3.1 innings and giving up 6 runs on 18 batters faced.

Box Score

Game 3 SCH 7 – TLU 8

The series concluded with another close battle that took two extra innings of play to decide a winner. A three-run inning in the 8th from Schreiner forced the game into extras, but unfortunately the Bulldogs would rally to get the walk-off win in the bottom of the 11th inning.

Leading the effort at the plate was Tyler Juarez (Senior / Pasadena, TX) who went 2-3 with 2 RBI.

On the mound, Daniel Garza (Grad. / Houston, TX) who was credited with the loss after pitching 2.0 innings and giving up 1 run on 10 batters faced.

Box Score

Up Next

The Mountaineers will remain on the road as they continue SCAC play with a trip to Georgetown, Texas, for a matchup against the Pirates from Southwestern University.

Schedule