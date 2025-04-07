Baseball Falls Just Short In Series VS Trinity

Schreiner walked into Trinity and upset the number 8 team in the nation 6-4.

Shawn Rivera (RF) : He had a great game, going 3-for-5 with 2 RBIs and no strikeouts. He was a key contributor to the offense, driving in the winning runs in the top of the 11th

Daniel Rodriguez (3B) : He went 2-for-5 with 3 RBIs, 1 walk, and 2 strikeouts. His key performance came with his two hits, driving in three runs.

Game 2: Mountaineers fell to Trinity in game 2 15-5

AJ Rodriguez also made some noise, going 1-for-3 with a walk. Although he didn’t score or drive in any runs, he was effective in getting on base and avoiding strikeouts.

Daniel Rodriguez , though hitless, played a key role, getting on base with a walk and driving in 1 RBI. He also scored a run, contributing in multiple ways despite his lack of hits.

Shawn Rivera was the standout performer for Schreiner, going 3-for-4 with 1 RBI and 1 run scored. He was a consistent presence at the plate, and his performance was crucial in keeping the offense alive.

Game 3: Mountaineers came up short in the final innings 5-4

Daniel Rodriguez (3B): He was the standout player for Schreiner, going 2-for-5 with 1 RBI, 1 run scored, and 3 runners left on base. Rodriguez made solid contact throughout the game, providing an RBI and keeping the offense moving despite leaving a few runners stranded.

Blake Juarez (1B): Juarez had a solid day at the plate, going 2-for-5. He didn’t drive in any RBIs or score any runs, but he kept the pressure on the defense with his two hits. He also avoided striking out and left no runners on base.

Kale Lackey (CF): Lackey contributed significantly with 3 hits in 5 at-bats. He drove in 3 RBIs and showed great patience at the plate despite a strikeout. His effort was crucial for Schreiner’s offensive chances.

Fito Mendez went 6.0 innings giving up only 3 runs