Baseball Loses A Tough Series To St. Thomas

Game 1: Despite a tough 10-5 loss in Game 1 of the series against St. Thomas, there were several standout performances at the plate for Schreiner.
Blake Juarez (1B) had a strong showing, going 2-for-2 with 1 RBI and making an impact with his bat.
Daniel Rodriguez (3B) contributed well, reaching base in 2 of 5 at-bats and scoring a run.
Shane Joseph (LF) was another bright spot, getting a hit and scoring a run, helping to spark some offense.
Game 2: Mountaineers fell to St. Thomas 16-6.
Kale Lackey (CF) was a standout, going 1-for-4 with 3 RBIs, delivering a crucial contribution to the offense.
AJ Rodriguez (1B) made his mark as well, finishing 1-for-3 with 2 runs scored and a walk, adding depth to the lineup.
- Jeron Adams (DH) had a good day at the plate, going 2-for-3, showing strong contact.
Game 3: Mountaineers lose 8-4 to the Celts.
Daniel Rodriguez (3B) led the charge, going 2-for-5 with a run scored, showcasing his consistency at the plate.
AJ Rodriguez (RF) also stood out with a strong performance, going 2-for-4 with an RBI, helping to drive in some key runs.
Jared Salinas (PH) made an immediate impact as a pinch hitter, going 1-for-1 with a run scored, bringing some positive momentum off the bench.
Blake Juarez (1B) and Kale Lackey (CF) each contributed with a hit, with Lackey adding an RBI, showing strong potential despite the team’s struggles to fully capitalize on opportunities.
JD Blair (C) finished 2-for-4, helping to maintain pressure on the opposition with his solid at-bats.
Fito Mendez took the mound and delivered a solid performance, going 6.0 innings and keeping the opposition at bay. Here’s a breakdown of his outing:
Innings Pitched: 6.0
Hits Allowed: 7
Earned Runs Allowed: 3
Walks: 1
Strikeouts: 2
Earned Runs: 2
No. of Hits Given: 7
