Baseball Loses A Tough Series To St. Thomas

Game 1: Despite a tough 10-5 loss in Game 1 of the series against St. Thomas, there were several standout performances at the plate for Schreiner.

Shane Joseph (LF) was another bright spot, getting a hit and scoring a run, helping to spark some offense.

Daniel Rodriguez (3B) contributed well, reaching base in 2 of 5 at-bats and scoring a run.

Blake Juarez (1B) had a strong showing, going 2-for-2 with 1 RBI and making an impact with his bat.

Game 2: Mountaineers fell to St. Thomas 16-6.

AJ Rodriguez (1B) made his mark as well, finishing 1-for-3 with 2 runs scored and a walk, adding depth to the lineup.

Kale Lackey (CF) was a standout, going 1-for-4 with 3 RBIs, delivering a crucial contribution to the offense.

Game 3: Mountaineers lose 8-4 to the Celts.

Daniel Rodriguez (3B) led the charge, going 2-for-5 with a run scored, showcasing his consistency at the plate.

AJ Rodriguez (RF) also stood out with a strong performance, going 2-for-4 with an RBI, helping to drive in some key runs.

Jared Salinas (PH) made an immediate impact as a pinch hitter, going 1-for-1 with a run scored, bringing some positive momentum off the bench.

Blake Juarez (1B) and Kale Lackey (CF) each contributed with a hit, with Lackey adding an RBI, showing strong potential despite the team’s struggles to fully capitalize on opportunities.

JD Blair (C) finished 2-for-4, helping to maintain pressure on the opposition with his solid at-bats.