Baseball Picks Up Two Wins in Tucson

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Baseball team traveled to Tucson, Arizona, to play three neutral site games at the Tucson Invitational.

The Mountaineers hit the road to meet Wheaton College, St. Olaf College, and Concordia University-Wisconsin for three neutral site games.

Schreiner would eventually move to 4-10 overall on the season after taking down Wheaton 5-4, falling to St. Olaf 15-10, and defeating Concordia-Wisconsin 9-8.

Game 1 (Saturday, March 2nd) SCH 5 – WHEAT 4

The Mountaineers opened the weekend’s action with a solid hitting performance throughout the lineup. Schreiner would take the lead with three runs scored in the 3rd inning and added on two more insurance runs in the 5th inning. Wheaton would make a late game push, but the Mountaineers’ defense stood strong as they snuck away with the 5-4 win.

Leading the effort at the plate for Schreiner was Aidan Warren (Senior / Dripping Springs, TX) who went 2-4 with 2 doubles and 2 RBI, and Seth Joseph (Senior / Pflugerville, TX) who went 2-4.

On the mound, it was Fito Mendez (Junior / Ennis, TX) who was credited with the win after pitching 7.0 innings and only giving up 7 hits and 3 runs on 29 batters faced. Also making an appearance on the mound was Daniel Garza (Grad. / Houston, TX) who was credited with the save after closing out the game with 2.0 innings pitched.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E WHEAT 2 1 1 4 9 SCH 3 2 X 5 9

Game 2 (Saturday, March 2nd) SCH 10 – OLAF 15

In their second game of the weekend, Schreiner’s bats continued to roll as they put up their second highest run total of the season. However, they ran into an equally hot team in St. Olaf College who would outscore the Mountaineers by 5 runs.

Leading the effort at the plate again was Aidan Warren who went 3-5 with a double. Also with a strong effort at the plate was Isaiah Hernandez (Grad. / El Paso, TX) who went 2-4 with a double and an RBI, and Seth Joseph who went 2-4 with a double and 2 RBI.

On the mound, it was Logan Sifuentes (Sophomore / North Richland Hills, TX) who was credited with the loss after pitching 1.0 innings and giving up 5 runs on 9 batters faced.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E SCH 1 2 3 4 10 13 5 OLAF 2 1 2 2 5 3 X 15 14 3

Game 3 (Sunday, March 3rd) SCH 9 – CWN 8

Schreiner closed out the weekend with another strong hitting display from their senior leaders as they put up 9 runs through 9 innings to pick up the 9-8 win over Concordia-Wisconsin.

Leading the effort at the plate yet again was Aidan Warren who went 3-6 with 2 doubles. Also, with a strong hitting performance was Gerardo Cardoza (Grad. / Mission, TX) who went 3-6 with 3 RBI, Adam Sanchez (Senior / San Antonio, TX) who went 3-5 with an RBI, and Seth Joseph who went 2-4 with a double and an RBI.

On the mound, it was Daniel Garza who was credited with the win after pitching 2.0 innings and only giving up 2 hits and 1 run on 9 batters faced.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E SCH 3 2 2 2 9 17 3 CWN 5 2 1 8 13 3

Up Next

The Mountaineers will return home as they continue non-conference play with a matchup against the Bulldogs from DeSales University.

