Sports News

Baseball Receives SCAC Sportsmanship Team & ABCA Award

todayJuly 23, 2025

ABCA: 

The American Baseball Coaches Association is proud to celebrate nearly 750 member high school and college programs nationwide that have earned the 2024-25 ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award, presented by Sports Attack. This award recognizes ABCA member teams from all levels of high school and collegiate baseball that achieved a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale during the 2024-25 academic year.

VIEW WINNERS: https://abca.org/ABCA/Awards/Academic_Excellence/2024-25.aspx

ATTACHMENTS: ABCA and Sports Attack logos for use in web and social media announcements

This year, 440 college programs and nearly 300 high school programs were recognized for their outstanding academic achievement.

Coaches were able to nominate their teams for the ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award following the conclusion of their spring semesters prior to the nomination deadline of July 18th. To be honored, teams had to meet the following criteria:

  • Must be a high school or college team
  • Head coach must be a current ABCA member
  • Team must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.00 on a 4.0 scale for the 2024-25 academic year

The American Baseball Coaches Association has a long tradition of recognizing the achievements of baseball coaches and student-athletes. The ABCA/Rawlings All-America Teams are the nation’s oldest, founded in 1949, and the ABCA’s awards program also includes the ABCA/Rawlings All-Region Awards, the ABCA/ATEC Regional & National Coaches of the Year and several other major awards such as the ABCA Hall of Fame and the Dave Keilitz Ethics in Coaching Award.

SCAC: Schreiner Baseball collected the most votes this year for the all sportsmanship team

Written by: Schreiner University

