Baseball Splits Double-Header Against Concordia University

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Baseball team split their road non-conference double-header against Concordia University.

The Mountaineers remained in Austin, Texas, for their road non-conference matchup against the Tornados from Concordia University.

Schreiner moved to 2-5 overall on the season after splitting their double-header against the Tornados.

Game 1 SCH 3 – CTX 2

Schreiner opened the series with a come-from-behind win on the road. After going down 2-0 early in the first two innings, the Mountaineers responded with three unanswered runs to put them on top and win the game 3-2.

Leading the effort at the plate was Aidan Warren (Senior / Dripping Springs, TX) who went 2-4 with a home run and an RBI. Also, with a strong hitting performance was Tyler Juarez (Senior / Pasadena, TX) who went 2-3.

On the mound, it was Luke Rogers (Junior / Tualatin, TX) who was credited with the win after coming in in relief and pitching 3.0 innings and only giving up one hit on 11 batters faced. Getting the start on the mound was Fito Mendez (Junior / Ennis, TX) who pitched 6.0 innings and only gave up 2 runs and 7 hits on 27 batters faced.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E SCH 1 1 1 3 8 CTX 1 1 2 8 1

Game 2 SCH 1 – BEL 6

The second game of the series was, unfortunately, all Concordia as the Tornados held the Mountaineers scoreless through all nine innings.

On the mound, it was Nolan Sauceda (Freshman, San Antonio, TX) who was credited with the loss after pitching 3.0 innings and giving up 2 runs on 16 batters faced.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E SCH 5 1 CTX 2 1 1 X 4 8 1

Up Next

The Mountaineers will return home as they continue non-conference play with a four-game series against the Pirates from Whitworth University.

