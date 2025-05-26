Baseball Takes Series Vs Centenary

AD

Posted: Mar 17, 2025

Game 2: The Mountaineer bats punished the Gents with a 9 run 5th inning, capped off by a grand slam by Blake Juarez, and was all they needed to take the game 9-4. Luke Rogers slammed the door out of the bullpen with 4 shutout innings to get the win on the mound.

Game 3:The Mountaineers cameback down 5 funs to force extra innings, and took the lead on and RBI single by Daniel Rodriguez in the top of the 11th inning to stun the Gents, 10-9. AJ Rodriguez dove in 4 runs to lead the bats, and the bullpen surrendered only 1 run after the 4th inning to slow down the Gent lineup and pave the way for the win.