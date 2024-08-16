AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Bassist Tony Levin to release new solo album in September

todayAugust 16, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Flatiron recordings

Legendary musician Tony Levin, best known for working with King Crimson and Peter Gabriel, is set to release the new studio album Bringing It Down to the Bass on Sept. 13.

The album, Levin’s seventh solo effort and his first since 2007, is described as being semi-autobiographical, having themes taken from his musical life. It features guest appearances by King Crimson’s Robert FrippDream Theater’s Mike Portnoy and more.

Levin is previewing the record with the title track, which is out now.

Levin says the album “could have been done a long time ago,” but he ran into a problem of being too busy, noting that’s “a very good problem to have.”

“I have a lot of touring and that’s what I love to do, playing live,” he adds. “It just didn’t give me much time at home to work on finishing the album that I’ve been working on for five or six years.”

Bringing It Down to the Bass will be released digitally and on CD, double vinyl and Blu-Ray, which features a variety of mixes, including Dolby Atmos and hi-res stereo audio. It is available for preorder now.

And speaking of playing live, Levin is set to hit the road with Adrian BelewSteve Vai and Tool drummer Danny Carey ﻿on the BEAT tour, celebrating King Crimson’s ’80s-era music. The tour kicks off Sept. 12 in San Jose, California.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%