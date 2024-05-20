AD
Mike FM Music News

BBMAK’s “Back Here” with new seafood-themed spin on their 2000 hit

todayMay 20, 2024

Bumble Bee Seafoods

Remember the British boy band BBMAK and their big hit song from 2000, “Back Here?” Well, now it’s back — in a new commercial — and so are they.

The group appears in a new ad for Bumble Bee tuna, with the song rewritten as “Snack Meal, Baby.” The lyrics are now all about how Bumble Bee’s various products — like Wild Caught Tuna Pouches, Tuna Salad Kits and plain old cans of tuna — make great snacks. At the end of the spot, the group harmonizes on the brand’s old-school jingle, “Yum yum, Bumble Bee, Bumble Bee Tuna.”

In a statement, BBMAK’s Mark Barry says, “Partnering with Bumble Bee felt like a match made in heaven…BB Snack and BBMAK.” He also told People that the ad “felt like the epitome of millennial nostalgia, and that’s what this partnership is all about.”

BBMAK is currently part of the Pop 2000 tour, which also features *NSYNC‘s Chris Kirkpatrick, Ryan Cabrera, LFO and O-Town. Back in their heyday, BBMAK opened for *NSYNC’s 2001 PopOdyssey tour and for Britney Spears on her 2000 Oops!…I Did It Again Tour.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

