Rev Rock Report

Beat shares performance of ‘Frame by Frame’ from upcoming live album

todayAugust 7, 2025

Artwork for ‘Beat Live’/InsideOut Music

Another track has just been released from the upcoming album Beat Live, which captures a performance from the 2024 BEAT tour featuring former King Crimson members Adrian Belew and Tony Levin, guitar great Steve Vai and Tool drummer Danny Carey.

The tour had the four artists celebrating the ’80s-era music of King Crimson, reinterpreting three of the band’s albums – 1981’s Discipline, 1982’s Beat and 1984’s Three of a Perfect Pair – which were also the first three to feature Belew and Levin.

The latest preview of the live album is a performance of the track “Frame By Frame,” which appeared on Three of a Perfect Pair

“This is a miraculous piece of music,” Vai says of the song. “It contains unique, death-defying poly-metric intertwined guitar parts that seamlessly and elegantly support a most gorgeous lyric and vocal melody line. It’s a joy to perform every time. Did I mention that the guitar parts are death-defying?”

The Beat tour hit 65 North American cities in 2024 and Beat Live captures their performance at the United Theater on Broadway in Los Angeles. The album will be released in various formats on Sept. 26 and is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

