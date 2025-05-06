AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Bebe Rexha posts, then deletes, message revealing she suffered a pregnancy loss

todayMay 6, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Bebe Rexha clapped back at online haters who were body-shaming her by revealing a heartbreaking loss.

Following her appearance at the Met Gala, for which she was dressed by Christian Siriano, Bebe wrote in a now-deleted tweet — captured by the Pop Tingz account — “I’m so tired of people commenting on my weight.”

She went on to write, “I have PCOS [polycystic ovary syndrome] and struggle with infertility. I got pregnant and it didn’t work out and I’ve been carrying that pain in silence. I never owed anyone that truth, but maybe now you’ll think twice before commenting on anyone’s body.”

Bebe also directly replied to rapper Azealia Bankscomments on her body on social platform X, writing, “And you might wanna jump on some type of therapy, sis, lexapro worked great for me. something that helps with the deep rooted sadness and chaos you keep projecting. Healing looks good on everyone. Try it.”

She concluded, “Ok I’m gonna go and enjoy my day now  Have a good day everyone love you.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%