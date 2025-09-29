AD
‘Beer Back Home’: Morgan Evans readies new round of music

todaySeptember 29, 2025

Morgan Evans (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Morgan Evans is turning the page in his career, signing with a new label and getting ready to release new music.

“Beer Back Home” will arrive Oct. 10 as his first song for Virgin Music Group. 

“I’m stoked to partner with Virgin Music Group on this record,” the Aussie native says. “They’ve built a global team that gets Nashville, Europe, Australia, and they get me. The industry’s changing fast, but their model keeps artists in control, especially creatively.”

“I couldn’t be prouder of this new music or more excited to share it with the world alongside the legends at VMG. Let’s go!” he adds.

“Beer Back Home” was recorded in Nashville and is the lead single from a new album due in early 2026.

Morgan plans to perform it for the first time with his band on Feb. 14, when he plays the Howlin’ Country festival in his hometown of Newcastle alongside Lainey Wilson. 

You’re also likely to hear 2018’s “Kiss Somebody,” which topped the chart and is his biggest hit so far.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

