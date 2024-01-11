AD
Belichick to depart New England Patriots after 24 seasons, ESPN reports

todayJanuary 11, 2024

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick talks to the media after the game. The Patriots lost to the New York Jets, 17-3. (Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Coach Bill Belichick is expected to part ways with the New England Patriots on Thursday after 24 seasons and six Super Bowl titles, according to ESPN.

Belichick’s departure from the franchise brings to a close one of the most storied chapters in NFL history.

With the Patriots’ 2018 Super Bowl win, Belichick joined George Halas and Curly Lambeau as the only NFL coaches to have netted six championships, according to his official profile.

Story developing…

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

