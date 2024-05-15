Benny Blanco talks marriage to Selena Gomez and having kids: “That’s my next goal”

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

We hope Selena Gomez‘s boyfriend, Benny Blanco, has informed her that he wants to be a dad.

Appearing on The Howard Stern Show, the songwriter, producer and cookbook author said, “That’s, like, my next goal … I got a lotta godkids, I got a ton of nephews, I love being around kids.” When Stern asked Benny when he plans to propose, he laughed and said, “When I look at her, I do say … ‘I don’t know a world where it could be better than this.'”

Benny then said he had some “really good stuff” coming up for their one-year anniversary, which is “right around her birthday” — July 22. He then talked about what he did for her for Valentine’s Day: He rented out a movie theater, screened one of Selena’s favorite movies — Almost Famous — and either cooked or bought all her favorite foods and served them to her.

“You’re some f******* boyfriend … you’re knocking it out of the park,” Stern said admiringly. He added, “I’m predicting marriage.” “You and me both,” Benny replied. When Stern asked if Benny had a ring, he laughed, “I don’t have anything. I got no shoes on! I gotta get my act together.”