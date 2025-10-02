Benson Boone, Elton John among the Record Store Day 2025 Black Friday releases

Cover of Elton John and Brandi Carlile’s ‘Who Believes in Angels? Live From the London Palladium’/(Interscope)

Record Store Day has announced the list of releases for its 2025 Black Friday event, taking place in independent record stores on Nov. 28. This year there will be over 170 releases, and here is a selection of some of the titles:

Benson Boone is releasing his 2023 EP, Pulse, on electric yellow and bright blue splatter vinyl, marking the EP’s first-ever vinyl release.

Bruno Mars’ debut EP, It’s Better If You Don’t Understand, is getting its first-ever vinyl pressing.

Matchbox Twenty is releasing their first-ever full-length live album, Mad Season (Live 2001), featuring never-before-released performances from the tour supporting their sophomore album, Mad Season.

Elton John and Brandi Carlile will release Who Believes in Angels? Live From the London Palladium, ﻿a recording of the televised live special in support of their 2024 collaborative album, Who Believes in Angels?

Plus, there are live albums from Billy Joel and Fleetwood Mac. And Wicked For Good: The Soundtrack, with performances by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, is being released on two-LP picture disc, featuring alternative cover art, a poster and more.

For the full list of releases and participating stores, visit RecordStoreDay.com.