Benson Boone had the most-streamed song in the world in 2024

Jonathan Weiner

Following the news that Billie Eilish‘s “Birds of a Feather” was the most-streamed song on Spotify for 2024 comes this update: According to his record company, Benson Boone‘s hit “Beautiful Things” was the #1 most-streamed song in the entire world in 2024.

The song, from Benson’s debut album, Fireworks & Rollerblades, has racked up more than 3 billion streams since its release last year and has been RIAA certified five-times Platinum. It also earned him two Billboard Music Awards, and he’s currently up for a Grammy for Best New Artist.

Benson wrote on Instagram, “2024 was the greatest year yet. Thank you for stickin it out with me. 2025 is only getting crazier.”

Benson launches the next leg of his world tour in Seoul, South Korea, on Jan. 12. After visiting Japan, Australia and New Zealand, he’ll spend March performing at Lollapalooza festivals in South America, then hop up to Mexico before performing at Coachella in April.