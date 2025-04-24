AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Benson Boone is dropping a new song tonight, but is a new ice cream flavor next?

todayApril 24, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Jonathan Weiner

After days of teasing his new song “Mystical Magical,” Benson Boone has finally confirmed that he’s releasing it tonight at 6 p.m. ET. But will he put out his own ice cream flavor next?

One of the lyrics of the song is “Moonbeam ice cream/ taking off your blue jeans.” In a TikTok on April 15, Benson wrote, “Idk wtf Moonbeam ice cream is but it felt right. Leave me alone.” He added, “I’m gonna make it a thing.”

On Wednesday, he posted a photo of himself on Instagram holding up a pint of Benny’s Moonbeam ice cream and on Thursday, he posted a picture on his Instagram Story showing a dish of two scoops of what looks like purple ice cream with chocolate sprinkles on top.

So, has Benson actually created a flavor of ice cream to go with his new song? Looks like we’ll have to wait until the song is released to find out. But if he did, he wouldn’t be the first artist to inspire an ice cream flavor. Last year, Van Leeuwen released a Sabrina Carpenter-inspired “Espresso” flavor, and there have been multiple Ben & Jerry’s flavors inspired by musicians, from the late Jerry Garcia, Bob Marley and John Lennon, to Willie Nelson, Dave Matthews Band, Phish and Chance the Rapper.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%