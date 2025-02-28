Benson Boone reacts to Mark Zuckerberg wearing his Grammy jumpsuit

Sonja Flemming/CBS

What became of that baby-blue jumpsuit that Benson Boone wore on the Grammy Awards? You know the one he apologized for “adjusting” so “aggressively?” Well, it ended up on Mark Zuckerberg.

The Meta head honcho borrowed the sparkly one-piece to wear during a performance at his wife’s 40th birthday party, and posted video of it on Instagram. Zuckerberg essentially recreated Benson’s Grammy performance, coming onstage in a tux, having it ripped off of him to reveal the jumpsuit, and then jumping around the stage and singing while standing on top of a piano. In the video, his wife Priscilla can be seen hysterically laughing.

It’s not clear which song Zuckerberg was singing — the post is soundtracked to Benson’s new song “Sorry I’m Here for Someone Else,” but it looks more like he was belting out “Beautiful Things,” especially if he was trying to ape Benson’s Grammy performance. He captioned the video, “Your wife only turns 40 once! Shoutout to @bensonboone for the jumpsuit and new single.”

Benson wrote in response, “I can’t believe my eyes.” But on another Instagram feed that reposted the video, Benson jumped into the comments to note, “I hope his nuts are okay. That thing is so tight.”

Zuckerberg acknowledged that on his Instagram Story: He posted a video of himself in the tux with the jumpsuit underneath and wrote, “OK I get it … it’s pretty snug.”